Monroe County Jail to resume non-contact visitation on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced new changes for the Monroe County Jail’s visitation policy will go into effect on Monday.

“Per the CDC and State Commission of Correction guidelines, social visitation is limited to non-contact visits only at this time. Every inmate that is past their 14 day mandatory quarantine will be allowed to have one, 30 minutes non-contact visit per week,” officials said in a statement.

MCSO reported on Tuesday that there were no COVID-19 positive inmates or jail staff at the Monroe County Jail. The county began to test 100% of inmates in December of last year and visitation was suspected after nearly 200 inmates were quarantined.

Visitors must be masked, will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and must maintain social distance. Only 1 adult visitor per visit will be allowed. “One child under the age of 18 is permitted with the adult as long as they are able to wear a mask throughout the duration of the visit.”

To schedule a visit, call 753-4000 Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. through noon or click here.