Monroe County jail inmate tests positive for Legionnaires’ disease

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said Friday that an inmate at the Monroe County Jail has tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

Officials say deputies noticed a change in the demeanor of an inmate during the morning of July 7. Those deputies called for an ambulance and the inmate was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where the inmate was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

Authorities say the hospital notified the jail staff of the diagnoses the following day on July 8. Officials say jail staff “immediately relocated all inmates residing in the same housing unit as the infected individual and turned off the air conditioning supply to the affected housing unit. The air conditioning supply is self-contained and does not impact other areas of the jail.”

Officials say all inmates are symptom free to date. Jail staff also hired a professional remediation company to disinfect and sanitize the housing area where the inmate lived, and additional areas of the jail — that cleaning was completed Thursday, officials say.

Out of an abundance of caution, MCJ staff immediately relocated all inmates residing in the same housing unit as the infected individual and turned off the air conditioning supply to the affected housing unit. The air conditioning supply is self-contained and does not impact other areas of the jail. Within 48 hours, MCSO partnered with a private laboratory to test the facility for Legionella. MCSO continues to medically track all inmates who were living in the housing area to ensure there are no medical concerns. To date, all inmates are symptom free.

The inmate is a 56 year old male who entered the Monroe County Jail on June 18, 2020 on a NYS Parole violation. The individual was released from the hospital on July 20th and returned to the Monroe County Jail.