Monroe County Jail Deputies return to work after coronavirus isolation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Monroe County Jail Deputies who were quarantined after some tested positive for COVID-19, returned to work on Thursday.

Currently, there are no reported COVID-19 cases inside the jail.

Two of the deputies tested positive two weeks ago. One is still recovering, but the other has been cleared to return to work on Friday.

Officials with the jail said they are following safety protocols. Every staff member has been given PPE, every inmate has been offered a masks and the facility is sanitized every day.