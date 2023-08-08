Monroe County says all people placed at Motel 6 in Gates by DSS will be out by Friday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County issued a notice toward the Motel 6 in Gates, where families placed there for emergency shelter were then moved out.

County officials said on Tuesday that all 50 families staying at the motel were offered a different placement or placed in suitable housing.

The county issued Motel 6 an Administrative Hearing Notice, saying that they failed to comply with the Order to Abate issued in June nor address sanitary violations.

Initially, the county’s communications director said that the Department of Social Services will no longer place clients at the building, but the county said they will consider using it again for emergency housing placements if the owner addresses the violations.

Bisma Khan, the owner of the Motel 6, said she recently asked the county to put a hold on new families so she can fix up the rooms. She said that she spoke to the Health Department about these violations, adding that they never said anything to the county about any subpar conditions.

Khan also said that the communication between her and the county has not been consistent ever since the families were moved out.

