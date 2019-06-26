Monroe County inspector fired during primary election

Rochester, NY – (WROC) – The trouble started when one woman went to cast her ballot in Greece during Tuesday’s primary elections.

Outside of the building on Dorsey Road Tammie says she was questioned by an election inspector.

“It was three gentlemen outside and they had inspector stickers on and one of asked me what party I was,” said Tammie. “I said excuse me? I said why are you asking me what party I am outside of the building.”

She asked News 8 to only use her first name.

Tammie says the line of questioning and condescending tone was inappropriate. The commissioner of the Monroe County Board of Elections agrees.

“To be honest with you he was asking inappropriate questions outside and asking questions about people’s parties and all had to be done in the polling place,” said Thomas Ferrarese.” “We ultimately had to let him go as a poll worker.”

Tammie says all she wanted to do is vote. She says she was upset, angry and took it personally. “Here I am an African-American woman coming to vote and I have a Caucasian man approaching me. His demeanor was just off,” said Tammie.

Ferrarese says he received several complaints regarding the inspectors behavior and they believed it was directed toward them because they were African-American. He says he does not believe the inspector’s actions were base on race. But he says his behavior was unusual.

Tammie says she came out to vote at the polls on Dorsey Road because a letter from the Monroe County Board of Elections identified that location. However, it was not the location for her to vote as a Democrat for the primary. She says she just wished it was explained in a better manner.