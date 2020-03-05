Monroe County Heroin Task Force releases two year progress report

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Heroin Task Force will be addressing the media on Thursday in regards to the release of its two year progress report.

The progress report includes opioid overdose and seizure status statistics as well as opportunities available to those struggling with addiction.

In a graph illustrating the yearly average opioid use for 2017, 2018 and 2019, the numbers for overdoses, fatalities, non-fatalities and Narcan use, all declined by 2019.

The report released the following stats for the past two years:

1,972 reported overdoses

294 fatal overdoses

114 search warrants

76 firearms seized

$794,901 in cash

147 arrest for narcotics related offenses

9 convictions on criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and criminal injection of a narcotic drug charges

The two year progress report for opioid overdoses, fatal and non-fatal for the area. (Photo provided by the Monroe County Heroine Task Force)

“We will not rest until there are no dots on this MCHTF pin maps. Each dot represents a soul; an individual battling addiction, a family supporting its loved one in the fight, and in many cases, a family who has lost a loved one to this horrible disease. The courageous, relentless, passionate work of the Task Force does reflect a stabilization of the crisis and a momentum to continue the commitment to save lives. None of this progress would be possible without out partners in law enforcement, the DA’s Office, education and outreach.”

— Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a statement.

The task force began Feb. 1, 2018 in response to the deadly opioid epidemic in the Monroe County area and beyond.