ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Monroe County Hazmat Unit are investigating a chemical leak that occurred overnight at the campus’ Ice Arena area Friday.

According to the University, there is no threat to students or staff within the campus grounds.

The two roadways that lead to the arena — Andrews and Reynolds Drive — are currently closed.

Henrietta Fire Dept. & Monroe County Hazmat officials are investigating an ammonia leak that occurred overnight at the Gene Polisseni Center. We are asking the RIT Community to avoid the area around the center. /1 — RIT (@RITtigers) October 15, 2021

Immediate details are limited at this time.

