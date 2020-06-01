Monroe County Hall of Justice closes early due to planned rally in the area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials released a statement confirming that the Hall of Justice closed early at noon Monday.

CONFIRMED: the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early today as an abundance of caution regarding a planned rally in the area @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dH3zWDoqpI — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 1, 2020

A statement from the New York State Unified Court System said the closure was a result of a planned rally in the area.

The statement reads:

As the results of information received regarding a planned rally in the vicinity of the Monroe County Hall of Justice, located at 99 Exchange Boulevard in Rochester, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all, the Courts at the Hall of Justice in Rochester will close as of noon (12 p.m.) today. This closure includes Rochester City Court, Monroe County Court, Monroe County Family Court, Monroe County Surrogate’s Court and New York State Supreme Court.

This follows an eventful weekend in Rochester. A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

