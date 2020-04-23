Monroe County golf courses to reopen Friday with social distancing rules

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Monroe County golf courses to reopen Friday with social distancing rules

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Department of Parks Director Patrick Meredith announced Thursday that the county’s golf courses will open Friday in accordance with an Executive Order signed this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The county runs three golf courses, at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville parks.

“Fresh air and exercise are important while we are all staying safe at home and limiting our non-essential trips,” said Bello in a press release. “There will be some operational changes at the courses to help ensure that people who choose to play golf remain safe. And I ask that anyone who does choose to enjoy one of our beautiful golf courses continue to remain at least six feet away from other players and follow the state mandate to wear a face covering or mask any time they are not able to practice safe social distancing.”

The courses will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, according to the county’s announcement.

Officials say new restrictions will be in place when the courses resume operation, including:

  • There will be no access to any club facilities including club houses, restrooms, pro shops, locker rooms, or phones. Services including lessons, driving ranges, rental clubs, merchandise sales and food and beverage will not be available.
  • Portable toilets will be available.
  • Golf carts and pull carts will not be available for rental. Players may bring their own pull cart or carry their own bag.
  • All golfers must maintain proper social distancing at all times. Additionally, they may not share equipment. Security staff will monitor play to ensure compliance.
  • All players must pre-pay online for their tee times. Players who have not pre-paid will be instructed by on-site staff on how to book through the website. Pass holders may book online tee times, but it is not required. Permit holders must book online and pay. To book your tee time online visit: www.monroecountyparksgolf.com
  • 7-day, 5-day and junior passes will be sold online.
  • Senior, junior & military permits will be sold online.
  • Tee time intervals will change from 8 minutes to 10 minutes to help with social distancing.
  • Scorecards and pencils will not be provided.
  • Greens fees will be reduced to $9/9 holes and $13/18 holes for all courses.
  • Golfers may not touch the flag sticks and cups will be placed upside down to prevent the ball from going completely in the hole.
  • There will be no tee marker blocks or practice putting green pins.
  • Players will be encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and use it often.
  • Intentional failure to abide by the rules will result in removal from the grounds without a refund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss