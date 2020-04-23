Monroe County golf courses to reopen Friday with social distancing rules

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Department of Parks Director Patrick Meredith announced Thursday that the county’s golf courses will open Friday in accordance with an Executive Order signed this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The county runs three golf courses, at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville parks.

“Fresh air and exercise are important while we are all staying safe at home and limiting our non-essential trips,” said Bello in a press release. “There will be some operational changes at the courses to help ensure that people who choose to play golf remain safe. And I ask that anyone who does choose to enjoy one of our beautiful golf courses continue to remain at least six feet away from other players and follow the state mandate to wear a face covering or mask any time they are not able to practice safe social distancing.”

The courses will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, according to the county’s announcement.

Officials say new restrictions will be in place when the courses resume operation, including: