Monroe County Executive: Rochester needs answers, county programs need to be redesigned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says our community is crying out in pain, and the system has failed too many people.

The county executive said Tuesday that he has been working with other group leaders to chart a new path forward.

“Our community is crying out in pain right now,” Bello said.

Bello said his team is looking at short and long term things the county can do.

“We are creating the Office of Diversity and Equity and Inclusion to be able to hire Chief Diversity Officers, so as we’re planning programs and as we are reevaluating our budget so it’s done through the lines of inclusion and equity,” Bello said.

The County Executive said he has been looking at current county programs and how the system could be redesigned, working with others and gathering input.

Bello said as a county, we can’t fall back on the same way of doing things.

“If we just look at the same people that we contract with, the same programs doing things the same way, just saying we could be better or you just have to put more money at it, that’s not we’re gonna fix it. We have to do it all in contacts for the full program but we have to do it now,” Bello said.