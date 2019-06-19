Monroe County Executive Dinolfo preparing to sue New York over Green Light Bill

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is preparing to sue the State of New York over the newly signed “Green Light Bill.”

The bill allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses.

Dinolfo released a statement Wednesday morning saying:

“This policy puts state law at odds with federal law, endangers public safety, and rewards those who have not followed the rule of law. I will not allow driver’s licenses to be issued to illegal immigrants here without a fight. If clerk Bello will not lead on this issue, I will.” – Cheryl Dinolfo, Monroe County Executive

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello is challenging Dinolfo for County Executive. The two lobbied together against the bill Monday in Albany before it passed into law.

