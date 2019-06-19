Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announces plans to file lawsuit to stop Green Light Bill

ROCHESTER, NY — (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says she is going to sue New York over the newly signed Green Light bill.

In a statement she released earlier today, Dinolfo says passing the legislation puts state law at odds with federal law, it endangers public safety and rewards those who have not followed the law.

Also in the statement, she calls out Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello. She says Bello should be the one filing the lawsuit. However, Bello disagrees.

He tells News 8 filing a lawsuit is not the answer.

“Calling me out or calling other people out and playing politics with this and like everything else we do in this community is no way to lead,” said Bello. “It is no way to get movement on this issue facing our community.”

Dinoflo says she is not playing politics but is looking out for the safety of Monroe County residents.

“It is absolutely not a political move,” said Dinolfo. “My stance has been the same since 2007. I have not wavered from that position in the past 12 years.”

Dinolfo says before she can file the lawsuit she has to get permission from the county legislature. In the meantime, Bello says he will continue to work with the County Clerks Association and are clerks. They hope to bring their concerns to the State Department of Motor Vehicles.