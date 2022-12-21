ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released a statement Wednesday calling on the Monroe County Office of Public Integrity (OPI) to review and recommend changes to the policies and procedures at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

Bello said the county will also initiate a search for a new director who would implement enhanced staff training and organization of the detention center to address the changing of the center’s population. He says throughout the next 90 days, the OPI will report on its review and make recommendations for a new organizational alignment of the CDC in the county government.

Earlier this month, an employee at the detention center was arrested after allegedly allowing two minors to fight.

Another county employee at the center, according to Bello, was reported to law enforcement for alleged inappropriate conduct and for endangering the welfare of minors.

Both of these instances were reported to the New York State Justice Center per policy. After police involvement, both employees were arrested and are no longer employed by the county.

Bello added that there are currently many juveniles at the center who are awaiting trial for homicide, assault, and illegal gun charges. He says to oversee these adolescent offenders, it will require a public safety focus in hiring and training of the staff.

According to Bello, he suggests it may no longer be appropriate for the center to be overseen by the Department of Human Services.

“We will not tolerate violence at the CDC — and that goes both ways — on the part of county

employees as well as for the juveniles detained there,” Bello said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM BELLO: