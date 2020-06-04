Monroe County DMVs to reopen in phase three

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Motor Vehicle offices will remain open to limited in-person transactions by appointment only starting in phase three.

If all requirements are met, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region could begin phase three of reopening as early as Friday, June 12.

In addition, a number of new transactions have been added to what can be processed through U.S. Mail or secure drop box at three local DMV branches.

“The Monroe County Clerk’s Office remains committed to keeping these vital services accessible to our residents, which is why we were one of the first counties in the state to offer expanded remote services during our mandated closure,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a statement. “As an agent for the State of New York, we must follow their guidance to reopening, and thank Commissioner Schroeder for his work through this difficult time.”

Through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Orders and Department of Homeland Security directives, the following changes to vehicle and traffic laws remain in effect:

All licenses, non-driver IDs and registrations expiring March 1st or later have been extended until further notice.

All inspections expiring March 31st or later have been extended until further notice.

The REAL ID enforcement deadline has been delayed until October 1st, 2021.

Below is a chart of services and the manor in which they are available: