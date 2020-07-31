Monroe County DMVs expanding access to appointments Monday, lingering virus measures remain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Monday, DMVs in Henrietta, Irondequoit and Rochester will begin to take appointments for available services, including vehicle registrations. Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced Friday.

The Greece DMV branch will continue to serve as a testing hub for Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) and Class D, DJ and M licenses. Public organizations and other groups seeking CDL testing or renewals for their members are encouraged to contact the Clerk’s office at DMVcovid19@monroecounty.gov.

Drop boxes located outside the DMVs are only for license plate surrenders, Romeo says. Residents wishing to have DMV transactions processed remotely can continue to mail them into the Henrietta branch, but officials say that it may take 3 weeks for the transaction to be completed and returned via U.S. Mail.

“We want to thank the residents of Monroe County for their patience and understanding as our office continues to manage with a significant volume of requested work. Today’s announcement will allow us to continue process our current volume of work, in addition to addressing the significant increase of commercial auto dealer transactions our office continue to receive,” Romeo said in a press release. “We know the demand for seeking out many DMV services is great, we want residents to understand that it will take a few weeks to meet your needs, either through the mail-in process of waiting for appointment availability. However managing the risks of COVID-19 and practicing best practices of social and physical distancing means some things will simply take more time.”

The Clerk’s Office has set up an online portal for residents to send in their questions or concerns into regarding Monroe County DMVs.

Through Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders and Department of Homeland Security directives, the following changes to vehicle and traffic laws remain in effect: