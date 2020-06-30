Monroe County Assistant District Attorney resigns after controversial social media post

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee within the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has resigned following a controversial social media post.

A statement from a Monroe County spokesperson Tuesday said: “The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the social media post by an employee. Mr. Strollo has resigned from his position at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.”

The employee, Dan Strollo, was an Assistant District Attorney — a position he’s held for five years, according to officials.

A Monroe County spokesperson says Strollo was not fired, but a resignation was accepted Tuesday. Officials within Monroe County say this is the first instance of Strollo’s social media activity being brought to their attention.

Strollo’s controversial post on Instagram was critical of the reception George Floyd received after he was killed. Screen shots of Strollo’s post were shared rapidly throughout the Rochester community:

Free the People ROC, an organization that assists in the coordination of local Black Lives Matter demonstrations as well as police brutality protests, attributed the resignation to people speaking out about the issue, saying in part in a Tuesday Facebook post:

“Assistant District Attorney Dan Strollo resigned from his position today.

The people got the job done. The people have the power. Thank you to everyone who called and emailed. You all showed the District Attorney’s office that you will not allow another day for racist people to have any power to hurt the Black and Brown community members they have pained for years. Let’s make sure our problematic District Attorney hears us loud and clear, because Sandra Doorley, you too, will have to go. Let’s keep going.”

