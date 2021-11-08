Monroe County District Attorney update on former Greece police chief crash that led to resignation at 2 p.m.

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide an update into her office’s investigation on the crash that led to the resignation of former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe.

The police chief was placed on administrative last month after crash while he was operating his police-issued vehicle, which then prompted an investigation by the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, and his resignation.

Forsythe suffered a minor contusion and the vehicle was totaled. Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich made the announcement of Forsythe’s resignation while discussing the matter on the radio, four days after the crash occurred.

Reilich is scheduled to host a press conference on this matter at 3 pm. Monday.

Greece police officials originally said Forsythe allegedly swerved to avoid a deer and hit a guardrail on Route 390 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 21. Reilich said he didn’t learn about the crash until later Thursday morning.

Officers with Greece police arrived at the scene of the accident to investigate. Forsythe was not given any sort of sobriety test and was not checked for drunk driving, authorities said. They added that if there was any reason to suspect drunk driving, they would’ve proceeded further with a test.

Greece police officials say Forsythe attempted to drive to the police station, but couldn’t make it there due to damage to the vehicle. Despite sustaining a “minor contusion,” Forsythe did not go to the hospital.

“This was not a routine police matter,” Reilich said.

Reilich said the “breakdown of communication” was a contributing factor in him asking for the chief to step down.

“People in a this situation should have known how to handle this differently,” Reilich said. “I’m angry, but I want to ensure the people we will get to the bottom of this.”

Reilich says this “uncharted” situation is something that the town has never had to deal with. The supervisor expressed disappointment and anger, adding that he feels he was misled.

“There’s nobody who backs police more than I do, and I’ve demonstrated that with more than words,” Reilich said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.