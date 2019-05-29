Monroe County District Attorney creates Conviction Integrity Unit

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has announced the creation of a Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The unit will include nine members to review letters claiming innocence on behalf of convicted defendants, and all New York State Criminal Procedure Law 440 motions claiming actual innocence.

Members will include:

Conviction Integrity Unit Coordinator,

three Assistant District Attorneys,

a current or retired defense attorney or retired judge,

a current or former investigator of the Rochester Police Department,

a current or former investigator of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,

a current or former investigator of a law enforcement agency,

a civilian volunteer from the community and

one alternative.

The letters and motions will be forwarded and reviewed by the CIU Coordinator. Claims of actual innocence based on newly discovered evidence, misidentification, witness recantation, informant/truthfulness, and meaningful claims of alibi will be forwarded to both the CIU Coordinator and the First Assistant District Attorney for review. The First ADA will issue his/her findings to the CIU Coordinator, who will decide what claims whall go to the Committee.

Motions requesting scientific testing will be reviewed by the CIU Coordinator and brought before the Committee.

In a case where the necessary level of review causes it to come before the Committee, there will be an initial review of the facts of the case and the grounds currently alleged. After such initial review, the Committee will take whatever additional actions are reasonably necessary to resolve the claim. This may mean that a full re-investigation is warranted.