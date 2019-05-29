Monroe County District Attorney creates Conviction Integrity Unit

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has announced the creation of a Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The unit will include nine members to review letters claiming innocence on behalf of convicted defendants, and all New York State Criminal Procedure Law 440 motions claiming actual innocence.
Members will include:
-
Conviction Integrity Unit Coordinator,
-
three Assistant District Attorneys,
-
a current or retired defense attorney or retired judge,
-
a current or former investigator of the Rochester Police Department,
-
a current or former investigator of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,
-
a current or former investigator of a law enforcement agency,
-
a civilian volunteer from the community and
-
one alternative.
The letters and motions will be forwarded and reviewed by the CIU Coordinator. Claims of actual innocence based on newly discovered evidence, misidentification, witness recantation, informant/truthfulness, and meaningful claims of alibi will be forwarded to both the CIU Coordinator and the First Assistant District Attorney for review. The First ADA will issue his/her findings to the CIU Coordinator, who will decide what claims whall go to the Committee.
Motions requesting scientific testing will be reviewed by the CIU Coordinator and brought before the Committee.
At its creation, the current members of the Conviction Integrity Unit include:
1. Coordinator: Special Assistant District Attorney Dan Gross
2. Assistant District Attorney Michelle Crowley, Director of Attorney Training and the Grand Jury Bureau
3. Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Buckley, Chief of the Sex Crimes Unit
4. Assistant District Attorney Michael Harrigan, Deputy Chief of the Major Felony Bureau
5. Steven Peglow, Retired MCSO Investigator and currently Office of Professional Integrity Investigator
6. James McCauley, Camp Good Days
7. Wayne Harris, Retired Deputy Chief, Rochester Police Department
8. Lynde Johnston, Retired Captain, Rochester Police Department
9. Honorable Joseph Valentino, Retired Justice of the Supreme Court
Alternate: Rev. Deloris Simpson