Monroe County dirt bike, ATV legislation signed into law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed “The Operation of Off-Road Vehicles on Public Highways in Monroe County Local Law” Thursday, enacting and enumerating a list of penalties for those caught illegally driving off-road vehicles on public roads.

Under the law, police may immediately impound any dirt bikes, ATVs, or other off-road vehicles being illegally operated on public roads. Impound penalties are set at $500 for a first offense and $2,000 for each following offense.

The law also requires ATV operators and riders to wear helmets.

It is already illegal under state law to drive a mini-bike, dirt bike, go-kart or golf cart on public streets in New York.

The local law will take effect immediately after it is filed with the New York State Secretary of State, which Bello says will likely be in early July.