Monroe County Dirt Bike/ATV Intervention Response Team releases 2-week report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Dirt Bike/ATV Intervention Response Team released a report Friday, after carrying out a number of enforcement details over a 2-week period.

According to the report, the team towed a total of 21 dirt bikes, ATVs, and go-carts over the past 2 weeks, issuing seven citations. The team says none of those vehicles had been claimed from the impound lots by the time the report was released.

Those vehicles were towed from Rochester, Irondequoit, and Greece.

Illegal dirt bikes and ATVs have been a growing issue in the area since March, when a 9-year-old boy and 21-year-old man died in separate dirt bike crashes over a 24-hour period. Police began seizing the vehicles in April.

The Monroe County Legislature is considering a bill drafted to clarify the legal status of those vehicles for police, and set steep fines for those who have had dirt bikes or ATVs impounded. A public hearing on the measure is scheduled for May 11.

The response team is asking anyone with information about illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, or go-carts to file a report through its tip line.