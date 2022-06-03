ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The academic year is winding down and junior prom and senior ball season are approaching.

With that in mind, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley issued a warning about “social hosting” in regards to what kids do after their prom or ball has concluded.

“Social Hosting is not just illegal, it is incredibly dangerous,” Doorley wrote in her weekly newsletter Friday. “A Social Host is a person over the age of 18 who knowingly allows the possession or consumption of alcohol by underage drinkers on a property that they own, lease, or otherwise control. The law does not take children drinking underage lightly. Those found allowing the consumption can face being charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (PL 260.10) as well as Unlawfully Dealing with a Child (PL 260.20). These charges carry penalties including fines or even up to one year in jail if convicted.”

Doorley also noted that the state’s decriminalization of marijuana is not included in the Social Host law and that, like alcohol, is only for adults 21 years or older to possess or consume.