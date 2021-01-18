Monroe County COVID positivity rate down, hospital numbers still high

ROCHESTEER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County reported a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.6 percent Monday, a decline of 3.5 percent in roughly two weeks.

On January 2nd, the positivity rate was 10.1 percent.

Hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes region remained high Monday – 774 people in the hospital and 148 people in intensive care.

“The decrease in our region’s infection rate makes UR medicine leaders hopeful that we are nearing a plateau,” a spokesperson for the University of Rochester Medical Center told News 8, “where the increase in COVID hospitalizations since November will level off and then begin to decline.”

Monroe County did, however, report several dozen deaths in the last several days, including 36 new deaths reported Saturday, which brought the total to 802 since the start of the pandemic.

“Good news: We’re seeing a decline in the COVID rates post-Christmas, New Year’s Eve surge,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a briefing Monday.

Referencing the state’s ten regions, Cuomo indicated that statewide positivity is, by and large, going down, the Finger Lakes not the only area on the decline.

“They all went up, and they’re all coming down,” Cuomo added. “Some at faster rates, some went up higher than other places, and they’re coming down at different rates.”