Monroe County Conservative Party Chairman Tom Cook dies

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Conservative Party Chairman Tom Cook died on Sunday.

Sources tell News 8 WROC that Cook died of heart failure. He served as chairman of the party since 1979.

According to the Monroe County Conservative Party Website, Cook was raised in Pittsford and graduation from Denison University in 1968. After graduation he joined the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. He thereafter graduated from Syracuse University Law School and was admitted to practice in New York State in 1974.

“Tom Cook was a great man. His commitment and loyalty were unmatched in this day and age,” Congressman Tom Reed said in a statement on Monday. “I am forever grateful for his friendship. The life lessons he taught me over many years continue to guide me today and tomorrow. My heart goes out to Maria and the Cook family.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.