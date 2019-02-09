Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello announces run for Monroe County Executive

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello announced his run for Monroe County Executive on Saturday.

Bello made the announcement at Workers United Hall on East Avenue in Rochester.

He’s served as the Monroe County Clerk since Governor Andrew Cuomo chose him to fill the seat in 2016 left by Cheryl Dinolfo after she won the election of County Executive.

Bello pledged to bring an inclusive approach to County Government, one that seeks solutions to address hard problems on behalf of taxpayers.

As County Clerk, he’s transformed the office to deliver a better return for Monroe County taxpayers, while addressing pressing issues such as the zombie home crisis throughout New York State.

The campaign seeking to reelect Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo responded to Bello’s run:

“Some sling mud, others get things done. That’s how County Executive Dinolfo cut the property tax rate for the first time in a decade – saving tax payers millions – helped secure nearly 20,000 jobs and returned the County’s credit ratings to all ‘A’s’. She has no time for Albany-style politics as usual.”