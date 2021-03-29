Monroe County Clerk warns of DMV appointment scams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo issued an advisory on Monday for Monroe County residents that DMV appointments are not for sale, and the Clerk’s Office continues to operate its DMV Online Portal for anyone with questions.

“Last week it was brought to my office’s attention that DMV appointments are being sold to residents, as some look to exploit others looking for help. I want to make it clear, buying an appointment will not get you into a DMV,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a statement.

“We would much rather have you contact our office directly. We consider this a potential fraud and have reported it to the Rochester Office of the State Attorney General. We will continue to monitor our system as we continue to look for efficiencies and opportunities to increase appointment slots while rooting out these abuses.”

Since reopening in June of 2020 DMVs across New York State continue to operate under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order, requiring the implementation of appointment only-systems to remain open to the public.

According to county officials, Monroe County DMVs average 915 appointments per day.