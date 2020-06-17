1  of  74
Monroe County Chiefs of Police on reform executive order: ‘Judge us with an impartial lens’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Association of Police Chiefs released a statement Wednesday in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that requires all municipalities to redesign their public safety organizations by April 1, 2020, or risk losing state funding.

This measure is one of many police reform laws passed in New York state in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent civil unrest.

“Police is paid by the taxpayers,” Gov. Cuomo said last week. “Police isn’t written into the Old Testament. Police are public servants, they do what the community wants them to do.”

Gov. Cuomo said individual departments must formulate a plan addressing the use of force by police offices, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness training, de-escalation training and practices, restorative justice practices, community-based outreach, and have a transparent citizen complain disposition procedure to handle those and other issues raised by the community.

The governor said there must be community participation, and this plan must be enacted into local law by April 1, 2021, or local police agencies can lose state funding.

The Association of Police Chiefs’ statement said in part:

“It is important that our residents know, that the Law Enforcement Agencies in Monroe County, have always been ahead of the curve in training and best practices. As we review the Governor’s Executive Order, many of these requirements are already being met.

The verbal scolding by the Governor last Friday regarding Law Enforcement in New York needs to be toned back. It is unfair to paint every agency with the same brush or to create a perception that all Law Enforcement is not meeting community needs.”

Full statement:

Police forces must adopt a plan by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding and certify that they have:

  1. Engaged stakeholders in a public and open process on policing strategies and tools;
  2. Presented a plan, by chief executive and head of the local police force, to the public for comment;
  3. After consideration of any comments, presented such plan to the local legislative body (council or legislature as appropriate) which has approved such plan (by either local law or resolution); and
  4. If such local government does not certify the plan, the police force may not be eligible to receive future state funding.

