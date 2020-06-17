Monroe County Chiefs of Police on reform executive order: ‘Judge us with an impartial lens’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Association of Police Chiefs released a statement Wednesday in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that requires all municipalities to redesign their public safety organizations by April 1, 2020, or risk losing state funding.

This measure is one of many police reform laws passed in New York state in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent civil unrest.

“Police is paid by the taxpayers,” Gov. Cuomo said last week. “Police isn’t written into the Old Testament. Police are public servants, they do what the community wants them to do.”

Gov. Cuomo said individual departments must formulate a plan addressing the use of force by police offices, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness training, de-escalation training and practices, restorative justice practices, community-based outreach, and have a transparent citizen complain disposition procedure to handle those and other issues raised by the community.

The governor said there must be community participation, and this plan must be enacted into local law by April 1, 2021, or local police agencies can lose state funding.

The Association of Police Chiefs’ statement said in part:

“It is important that our residents know, that the Law Enforcement Agencies in Monroe County, have always been ahead of the curve in training and best practices. As we review the Governor’s Executive Order, many of these requirements are already being met.

The verbal scolding by the Governor last Friday regarding Law Enforcement in New York needs to be toned back. It is unfair to paint every agency with the same brush or to create a perception that all Law Enforcement is not meeting community needs.”

Full statement:

Police forces must adopt a plan by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding and certify that they have: