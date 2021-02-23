Monroe County celebrating its 200th year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is celebrating its bicentennial.

Local leaders celebrated Tuesday with plans to continue the celebration throughout the year. County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of the Monroe County Bicenetennial Committe, which will be charged with planning events and celebrations to make the county’s 200th year.

“This is the year to talk about the people, places and things that have made Monroe County a great place to live work and play,” Bello said.

“We haven’t really been able to come together as a community. We have been apart for far too long. It’s time to bring this community back together in celebration as long as we can do that safely.”

Events will be planned and scheduled as COVID-19 allows.