ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials and representatives of the Western New York PGA and PGA REACH broke ground on a brand new Pitch and Putt site Tuesday.

It’s part of PGA REACH’s Places to Play program, which revitalizes and develops golf facilities in under-served communities.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello explains how the new space will help.

“Once completed, we’ll partner with the Western New York PGA to create programming to align with the PGA REACH mission through programs like PGA HOPE —which supports veterans— and providing instruction to youth who may not be otherwise introduced to the game,” Bello said.

The Genesee Valley Golf Course dates back to 1899, and is one of the longest running public golf courses in the country.