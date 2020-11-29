Monroe County announces series of targeted asymptomatic testing sites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on Sunday that the county’s Department of Public Health and partner municipalities have arranged a series of targeted asymptomatic testing sites in response to portions of our community being designated COVID-19 orange cluster zones. Testing sites will be available in Rochester, Brighton, Irondequoit and Gates.

“We have seen a rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout Monroe County. It’s going to take a community-wide effort to help us flatten the curve in order to keep our schools open and our residents safe and healthy,” Bello said. “This free community testing can help us find cases of COVID-19 and ensure asymptomatic individuals are not inadvertently spreading the virus. We have reduced the spread here before, and I know we can do it again if we all work together.”

Bello said each of the sites will offer self-administered COVID-19 rapid tests, provided to the municipalities by Monroe County and New York State. Children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Working together to stop the spread of the pandemic is essential and getting tested is an important way to protect your circle and our entire community,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “We need to stop asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 to protect our vulnerable friends and loved ones. I know firsthand the pain and suffering this disease causes and I don’t want anyone else to experience it. Please get tested, continue to wear your mask and be smart about your travel.”

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is critical that we remain vigilant in our efforts to reduce community spread,” Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “The Town of Irondequoit has been happy to answer the call to help right from the start of the pandemic, and we are happy to continue our partnership with Monroe County and New York State to offer drive-thru rapid testing. I’m grateful for the leadership and assistance of County Executive Bello as we work to expand access to testing and keep our community safe during this crisis.”

“During the holiday season, it is more important than ever that we all do our part to fight the COVID pandemic,” Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle said. “I appreciate Monroe County Executive Adam Bello making additional free testing available at this most important time. The leadership provided by the County Executive and County Public Health Director Dr. Mike Mendoza has been critical in helping Brighton follow all protocols to stop the COVID spread.”