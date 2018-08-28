Monroe County announces improvements to opioid action plan

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The local battle against the opioid epidemic is getting a boost. Monroe County is sending nearly $2.5 million worth of federal and state grants to various fronts.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health will be getting some of the money to make Narcan more readily available and increase Suboxone training for primary care providers as a treatment option.

Expanding Drug Court is also a huge part of the county's plan.

"Every single defendant that we have that we move from addiction to recovery saves a lot more than that singular defendant," said Judge John DeMarco.

The grants will allow Rochester's Drug Court to serve an additional 50 people each year, upping their current total from 450 to 500.

The courts give users deemed a low-threat, a chance to recover from their addiction while avoiding immediate jail time.

The county is also creating a mental health drop-off center. It'll be a place to send people in need of an evaluation instead of a jail or hospital emergency room, another place where an addict can reverse course.

"We're not hearing a uniform chorus of voices and the reality is, you ask 25 people, you'll hear a lot of answers, not just one so we've got to find a way to make sure that we meet the demand with the most appropriate service," said Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

Notably, the grants will not be creating any more detox beds where addicts receive immediate treatment.

The Monroe County Heroin Task Force recently released updated overdose numbers through the first six months of this year. They say 566 people have overdosed resulting in 85 deaths.