Monroe County announces free rapid COVID-19 testing for personal care service workers

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced that free rapid COVID-19 testing for barbers, hair stylists and other personal care service employees in the Monroe County orange cluster zone will be available on Sunday. The testing will be available by appointment or walk-up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Irondequoit Department of Public Works on E Ridge Road in Rochester.

“As soon as we heard our orange zone barber shops and hair salons were permitted to resume operating, I wanted to make sure we did everything we could to support their reopening as quickly as possible,” Bello said. “So many of these individuals are small business owners or independent contractors and need to be operational to provide a living for themselves and their families.”

Personal care services, such as beauty salons and barber shops, previously had to close in the orange zone designated area in Monroe County, including Brighton, Greece, Rochester, Gates and Irondequoit.

“Our contact tracing has consistently shown that, with proper precautions in place, barbershops and salons are not contributing to community spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of Public Health, said. “By implementing measures such as testing, face covering, limiting capacity and frequent sanitation, these businesses are able to keep their patrons and staff safe. This is the right thing to do from both a public health and an economic standpoint.”

The county said under New York State’s new COVID-19 guidance, these facilities are permitted to reopen on Monday. However, New York State has required all personal care service employees who will be providing service to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to opening.

Greater Rochester Chamber President and CEO and Special Advisor to the Governor for Reopening Bob Duffy said, “The Governor has proven time and again to be receptive to input, and we greatly appreciate his decision to allow gyms and salons to reopen in ‘Orange’ zones. The data supports it and leaders like County Executive Bello played a significant role in conveying the information necessary to make it happen. From early distribution of PPE and grants for businesses in need, to now mobilizing a rapid testing effort for the personal care community, County Executive Bello has been remarkably responsive to the obstacles posed by this pandemic.”