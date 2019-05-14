Local News

Monroe County Airport Authority involved in lawsuit against local advertising firm

Posted: May 14, 2019 12:40 AM EDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 12:40 AM EDT

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - The Monroe County Airport Authority has filed a lawsuit against local advertising firm Normal Communications.

Normal had handled advertising at the Greater Rochester International Airport when the authority board terminated the contract between them in March of 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Normal failed to make monthly payments to the airport. Normal denies owing the airport authority anything.

Monroe County issued this statement on the matter Monday night:

 

"In February, the Monroe County Airport Authority terminated its contract with Normal Communications for non-compliance and authorized legal action to be taken against the firm. Today, the Authority commenced that action to seek $564,000 in back payments, plus additional interest, costs and fees. Monroe County is a party to this lawsuit because it owns the Greater Rochester International Airport. Due to the fact this matter is subject to ongoing litigation, there will be no further comment."

 

Jesse Sleezer

Director of Communications, Monroe County

