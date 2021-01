ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College returned for the start of the spring semester Monday, with new COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The college announced it will be testing all students, faculty and staff for the virus weekly. Officials say this will apply for all MCC campuses. Tests will be conducted through saliva-based pool testing.

The method is being used by all SUNY schools to test students at a larger rate.