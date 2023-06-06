ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The president of the Monroe County Legislature called for more action to address the rise in car thefts.

In a release, President Sabrina LaMar addressed what she called an epidemic of car thefts, also pointing out that the fatal shooting in front of “Save Rochester” last weekend was committed by someone who was reportedly in a stolen Kia.

LaMar called on Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and County Executive Adam Bello to develop a plan.

“At the very least Monroe County should join other municipalities in suing Kia and Hyundai,” she wrote. The City of Rochester has already joined a lawsuit against the car companies. “My 27th Legislative District residents in Gates deserve the exact representation in this lawsuit that my city residents are receiving.”