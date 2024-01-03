ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Legislature is without a president, after failing to elect one at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The legislature conducted two separate votes, which were both unsuccessful. 15 votes were needed to elect a new president.

Sabrina LaMar previously served as president of the Legislature, prior to losing the Democratic Primary in June.

After deliberating for nearly two hours, Democratic candidates decided to adjourn the meeting.

Per Monroe County’s charter, the legislature is required to meet each day until a new president is voted in.

Patrick Reilly, chairman of the Monroe Co. Republican Party, says Republicans are hopeful that will happen at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We voted to continue the meeting. We were ready to get down to work and make this happen. We were very disappointed the meeting was put into adjournment. We still had time left to work on this. We want to get back to the people’s business, which is public safety, cost of living, addressing the homelessness crisis, the substance abuse crisis. Those are the issues in front of us, not this back and forth of who’s going to sit in the front of the room,” said Reilly.

The legislature meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday where another vote will be held.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.