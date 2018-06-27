Monroe Co. Jail letting inmates get ID cards Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - In an effort to help jail inmates reintegrate to society, the Monroe County Jail is now allowing inmates to obtain non-driver identification cards before being released.

“Thanks to outstanding collaboration with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, individuals in the Monroe County Jail and Monroe Correctional Facility now have an important tool in the palm of their hands that can help open the door to opportunity immediately following their release,” said Sheriff Todd Baxter in a statement.

He adds, 'The issuance of a non-driver ID card eliminates at least one obstacle that can often deter an individual from continuing the journey down the road to being a productive community member."

The identifications won't be funded by tax dollars, the sheriff says, rather inmate commissary.

Inmates who need an ID will be allowed to file an application which will be sent to the county clerk. The DMV will respond to the jail to handle requests. Once approved, the licenses will arrive within ten days.

Each ID costs $8 to $10.