Monroe Co. DMV halts credit card payments due to state issues
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit cards as the agency's system is experiencing issues.
Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello says problems at the state level have caused DMV customers to be double charged. To prevent any errors, the local DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit card payments.
Tuesday, the state DMV tweeted they were experiencing issues processing online payments. Officials said at 4:50 p.m. that those issues had been resolved.
News 8 has reached out to Bello for more information on the problem.
Due to a problem w/ NYS DMV system, we are seeing some customers being charged twice by state for credit card transactions. To protect customers’ funds, we are temporarily halting credit card payments until NYS DMV can resolve the situation.— Adam Bello (@ClerkBello) January 9, 2019
