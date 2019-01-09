Local News

Monroe Co. DMV halts credit card payments due to state issues

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 02:08 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 02:09 PM EST

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit cards as the agency's system is experiencing issues.

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello says problems at the state level have caused DMV customers to be double charged. To prevent any errors, the local DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit card payments.

Tuesday, the state DMV tweeted they were experiencing issues processing online payments. Officials said at 4:50 p.m. that those issues had been resolved.

News 8 has reached out to Bello for more information on the problem. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected