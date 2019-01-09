Monroe Co. DMV halts credit card payments due to state issues

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit cards as the agency's system is experiencing issues.

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello says problems at the state level have caused DMV customers to be double charged. To prevent any errors, the local DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit card payments.

Tuesday, the state DMV tweeted they were experiencing issues processing online payments. Officials said at 4:50 p.m. that those issues had been resolved.

News 8 has reached out to Bello for more information on the problem.