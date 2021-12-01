Monroe Ambulance captain leaves hospital after 112-day battle with COVID

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Monroe Ambulance team came together to celebrate one of their own.

Monroe Ambulance Captain Mark Porter was discharged from Unity Hospital Wednesday afternoon after 112 days of treatment.

Porter was semi-retired and fully vaccinated when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 4 months ago. He says he believes it was the vaccine and hospital staff that helped keep him alive.

“My first 2 months, I don’t remember a thing,” Porter said. “I was in an induced coma on a ventilator. And after that, I kind of came around and every day was a day closer to me— a day closer to today. So it was a long road, and I am where I am because of the people at Unity Hospital.”

As he left the hospital, Monroe Ambulance team members cheered on their captain.

Mark Porter, a Captain with Monroe Ambulance, leaves Unity Hospital after 112 days battling Covid-19. More later today on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IBUbnUXWKQ — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 1, 2021

Porter will spend some time in rehabilitation in Brockport, after which he hopes to be home by Christmas. His close friend and co-worker, Michael Catalano, says the medical industry is severely impacted right now by COVID, and resources are stretched thin across the board. He’s asking more to mask up and get the shot.

“I think the message here is for those of you who are not vaccinated, you need to get vaccinated,” Catalano said. “In this day and age a lot of people think ‘it’s not going to happen to me.’ It can and he’s living proof and thank God he made it.”

Check back with News 8 WROC for the full story later today.