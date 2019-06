Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) The Rochester and Fingerlakes, and The Western New York Alzheimer’s Association Chapters were awarded $100,000 by The Golisano Foundation.

The money will go towards helping train care givers on how to care for older adults with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of demetia.

Around 400,000 people live with Alzheimer’s in the Western New York area.

The program will be implemented over the next two years.