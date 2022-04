ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power.

News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

RG&E reported 325 homes and businesses without power around 8:30 p.m. Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.

Power is expected to be restored to most of those customers by 11:00 p.m. Monday.