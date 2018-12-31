Monday is Ontario Co. Sheriff Phil Povero's final day on job

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Povero talks about his time as Ontario County Sheriff as he prepares to retire after 47 years on the force.

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) - A ceremony Monday afternoon will mark Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero's final day on the job after 47 years of service with the department.

The sheriff will be joined by fellow members of law enforcement for the retirement ceremony.

Speaking with News 8, the sheriff said, "It's been my honor and a humbling experience to have served the people of Ontario County for 47 years. I give the utmost credit to my family for their support and especially my wife who has endured so much over the years so that I could take part in this passion that is my vocation and next I can't thank enough the 300 employees of the Ontario County Office of Sheriff who have stuck by me, who have lived up to the mission, who have accepted the responsibility of going out and helping people who many times are total strangers and understanding they may be the only resource in a life-and-death situation and I can't thank them enough for their courage and dedication."

After announcing his retirement, Sheriff Povero sat down with Adam Chodak to take a look back at his nearly five decades of service to his community. You can click here or below to see more.

In November, Kevin Henderson, a member of the sheriff's office, won the race to succeed Povero.