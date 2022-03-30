ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mom of a student expelled from a local catholic school is still demanding justice for her daughter.

Ne’Ami Lewis told reporters last week she and other girls discovered a racist message on the bathroom wall at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women on Monday, March 7th. The message said “this school is filled with a bunch of [N-word]. Get out or else!”

Ne’Ami, a junior, was among the girls who protested and called on the administration to denounce racism.

Days later, school leaders announced that a student had confessed and that appropriate action had been taken.

Around the same time, Ne’Ami says the school accused her of cyberbullying, intimidation, insubordination, and disrupting education. As a result, she was expelled from the Catholic school in Brighton.

Ne’Ami’s mom, Mahogany Lewis, says her daughter was unfairly targeted for speaking out against racism.

“We demand her expulsion be rescinded and for her to be readmitted,” Lewis said.

The mother says the school has yet to address her demands or concerns.

Lewis told News 8 she is planning to take further action, but would not elaborate. In response to our questions, officials at Mercy have repeatedly stated that they do not comment on any student-related disciplinary actions.

Tuesday, Ms. Lewis also expressed outrage over signs she said were posted outside the school Monday, March 29.

The posters have since been taken down, but the Lewis family provided a picture of a poster which told girls of color they are safe at the school because the person who wrote the racist graffiti was African-American — an assertion that has not been confirmed by the police or the school.

“It’s blatant racism. It’s not heartwarming to the black girls, it’s not comforting,” Lewis said.