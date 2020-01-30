‘Modern day slavery’: U.S. Attorney’s Office raising awareness about human trafficking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are joining together to spread the word about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The U.S. attorney’s office sponsored a training here in Rochester on Wednesday. U.S. attorney James Kennedy described it as modern-day slavery. “We’re talking about people and we’re talking about people’s lives,” Kennedy said.

The International Labor Organization estimates there are between 400,000 and 500,000 people currently being trafficked in the U.S. Kevin Kelly is a special agent of Homeland Security investigations in Buffalo. He said a lot of traffickers operate in plain sight.

“They’re basically restricting the movement of people. They take their travel documents, they put them in situations where their movement is controlled, a lot of people will be intimidated, they’ll be bashful, they’ll be shy, they’ll have some kind of wound on them they can’t explain,” said Kelly.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said he wants people to recognize things that may be abnormal. “You see that intimidation, you see the control, you see people checking into hotels that don’t make sense and staying longer than normal people would, you see money being controlled,” he said.

Kelly said there’s no such thing as a bad tip. “We’ve had tips where someone saw something on a prostitution ring and it ended up being a pimp getting people strung out on heroin, forcing them to do prostitution, getting them hooked on a hit, and pushing them into an existence that they didn’t want.”

An F.B.I. agent was also at Wednesday’s event and said there are currently around 1,900 pending human trafficking incidents around the country. He said there’s been a rise in cases.

If you think someone may be a victim of human trafficking you can call 1-888-373-7888.