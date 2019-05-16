Mixed Martial Arts fans get a preview of the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - For the first time since Mixed Martial Arts was made legal in New York State, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Rochester.

On Wednesday night, fans got a preview of what's to come Saturday night at the Blue Cross Arena. Fighters took part in open workouts and interacted with some of the spectators.

Mixed Martial Arts is a full-contact combat sport that allows fighters to both strike and grapple with their opponents while standing or on the ground, using techniques from various combat sports and martial arts.

The main event takes place on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.



