Mixed emotions about going out Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a week to go until phase two, COVID-19 is still being transmitted from person to person.

News 8 asked people how they plan to spend the weekend with the risk of contracting or spreading the virus looming.

This Memorial Day weekend, best friends and roommates Nicole Conciardo and Daniela Ciaola are planning a lakeside affair.

“We are stoked,” said Conciardo. “It’s so beautiful out. It’s going to be so much fun, we have plans to go out on the water, either Canandaigua or Lake Ontario and just soak up the rays and maybe a cookout.”

The pair say they wear masks inside, and outside they’re diligent about social distancing. But since they live together, they’re okay with getting close to each other.

They have a few words of advice for this weekend.

“Have a great weekend, stay safe, stay covered, if you’re near people wash your hands, don’t touch your face and mouth!”

On the other hand, Philip and Eleanor Hopke have a very different plan this weekend for a reason.

When asked about why they don’t have plans for the weekend, this was the response:

“Too many people, I was down there the Sunday before Mother’s Day and it was just too packed,” said Eleanor. “Too many people without masks not getting out of each other’s way and it’s unpleasant.”

Meanwhile at Parkside Miniature Golf in Irondequoit, tubs of hand sanitizer are all over the place, signs encouraging social distancing are posted, and they’re disinfecting clubs and balls.

“This is definitely a very safe place to be, they’re taking all the precautions they have the sanitizing over there and we’re social distancing,” said EMT AJ Wright.