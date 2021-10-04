Missing person alert issued for teen last seen in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Monday for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Clarkson.

Investigators say Emma Franklin was reported missing around 5:00 p.m. Monday. She is 5′ 6” and around 135 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.

Franklin was last seen at her home in Clarkson. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Chinese symbols on it and black or grey sweatpants.

Police say they do not believe Franklin is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.