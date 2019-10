ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing Rochester teen.

14-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez-Nieves was last seen on June 22 in Rochester. Authorities believe he is still in the local area.

Rodriguez-Nieves is described as 4’10” tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.