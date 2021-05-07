Missing teen in Ontario County; sheriff’s department looking for Lily English

by: WROC Staff

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Lily English was last seen around 8pm Thursday, and is now declared missing by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday evening she was seen around Coral Drive in Farmington, where she was seen wearing a dark green hoodie, tie-dye pants and black crocs. The sheriff’s office says they don’t know know where she would be going.

English’s description:

  • 5’4″ weighing
  • About 100 pounds
  • Dark brown/red hair
  • Fair skin
  • Hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-394-4560.

