Missing teacher found alive by husband at Victor Walmart Video

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) - The husband of Ellice Harding, the Rochester City School District teacher who has been missing since Friday, says he found her alive in Victor Tuesday morning.

Greg Harding says he was walking into the Walmart off of Route 96 to buy some clothes for his son when he saw his wife walking into the store at the same time.

Greg says Ellice had been walking around the woods for the last few days. She was confused, dehydrated and hungry, but mostly alright.

"I said before I stopped beleving in God," said Greg Harding. "...But maybe there's a God, there has to be. This is a miracle, that we found her. That we came into Walmart at the same time."

Ellice Harding was reported missing over the weekend. Police said she left Wilson Academy Friday morning, leaving her car and phone behind, and took a bus to Victor. Surveillance video showed her standing at the bus stop in front of Sears before walking away towards High Street.

Monday, search crews used a helicopter, drones and K-9 units to search for Ellice.