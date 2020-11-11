Missing swimmer from Lake Ontario found washed ashore, identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities have identified the missing swimmer that drowned in Lake Ontario in July.

63-year-old Mark Byrne, of Rochester, was reported to have drowned while swimming off a boat in Lake Ontario about a mile north of Seabreeze on July 9. On Tuesday, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office notified MCSO that a person had washed ashore near Little Sodus Bay over the weekend. That person was identified as Byrne.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into this incident has determined it to be an accidental drowning and there is no indication of anything suspicious in this incident,” officials said in a statement.

